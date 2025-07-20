media release: Wheelesque is back with a brand new awesome cast and this time we’re doing it brunch style at The Rigby!!

The show where you spin and we tease, Wheelesque is an interactive improv-based show where a member of the audience spins the Wheel of Tease and whatever it lands on affects the performance! This means there truly are no 2 shows alike! Where will the wheel stop? Spinner’s song choice? A random prop? (Lip) sing n fling? A mystery challenge? Something else? There’s only one way to find out... So come check out Wheelesque!

Date: Sunday July 20, 2025

Location: The Rigby Pub - 119 East Main St., Madison, WI

Time: 11:30 AM Doors/Noon Show

$10 Cover + $$ for Tipping (food and drink will also be available for purchase during the show)

Featuring performances by J Beau Rainboi, Sage Umbra, Cherry LaTarte, and Jesika Chantal along with Rosie Olah helping at the door, Titza Nass on sound, and hosted by Sass E. Smiles.

Our first Wheelesque show was a smashing success with the audience; so, you definitely will not want to miss this one!