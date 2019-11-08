WheelHouse (album release)

× Expand J. Miner Photography WheelHouse

press release: Doors 6PM ~ MUSIC 7PM

$10 ADV / $15 DOS

_______________________

Is it country? Is it bluegrass? Nope, it's WheelHouse. The Madison quartet is widely considered the hardest working band in the Midwest. Their signature large harmonies and screaming fiddle and guitar solos are on display on their fifth record in sx years. This self-titled record also showcases their catchy and well-crafted song writing, and its all backed up by an unforgettable live show.