ONLINE: WheelHouse

× Expand J. Miner Photography WheelHouse

Streaming to Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/lucidstreamslive and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucidstreamslive

media release: Another installment of Lucid Streams bi-weekly, full production live stream events from The Barrymore with one of the midwest's favorite Wheelhouse THIS SATURDAY 4/24 at 7pm!

WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and bluegrass band, known as one of the hardest working bands in the midwest. They have played well over a thousand shows in the past 6 years and released 5 records. Featuring three and four part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads and driving rhythm of the upright bass, WheelHouse brings an energy and attitude unique to themselves

All proceeds are split between the band, the venue, and the production team. All support is greatly appreciated! Happy viewing!

Venmo: https://venmo.com/lucidstreamslive

PayPal: https://paypal.com/paypalme/lucidstreamslive

Cash App: https://cash.app/$LucidStreamsLive