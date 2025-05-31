WheelHouse, Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, David Landau

media release: Summer Nights Kickoff – Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Westmorland Park

Kick off the summer with an evening of music, food, and fun in the park!

Live Music Lineup:

David Landau

Evan Murdock and the Imperfect Strangers

Headliner: WheelHouse

Food Carts On-Site:

Ponchos Tacos

Jolly Frog

Thailand in a Truck

Eaton BBQ

Banzo

Soho Gourmet

Desert:

Stellie’s Ice Cream

Drinks:

Local beers, root beer, non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers

Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.

Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!

This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events.