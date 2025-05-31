WheelHouse, Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, David Landau
Westmorland Park 4114 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Summer Nights Kickoff – Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Westmorland Park
Kick off the summer with an evening of music, food, and fun in the park!
Live Music Lineup:
- David Landau
- Evan Murdock and the Imperfect Strangers
- Headliner: WheelHouse
Food Carts On-Site:
- Ponchos Tacos
- Jolly Frog
- Thailand in a Truck
- Eaton BBQ
- Banzo
- Soho Gourmet
Desert:
- Stellie’s Ice Cream
Drinks:
- Local beers, root beer, non-alcoholic brews, THC-infused sips, and refreshing hard seltzers
Bring your crew, grab dinner from local favorites, and enjoy a free community concert at our beloved park.
Every smile, dance, and laugh supports the Westmorland Park Improvement Initiative. Come out, have fun, and make a difference!
This event is in need of volunteers to help serve beverages. Sign up HERE for a volunteer shift to serve beverages at Westmorland Park Summer events.