× Expand J Miner Photography Four people sit around a vintage stereo. WheelHouse

media release: As Easterseals Wisconsin celebrates our centennial year, we invite you to join us for an afternoon of wine, live music, and community! Enjoy a glass of wine, a warm oversized pretzel, and live music by WheelHouse at the beautiful Fawn Creek Winery in Wisconsin Dells. This is more than just a party, it’s a celebration of 100 years of supporting individuals with disabilities in Wisconsin!