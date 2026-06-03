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Fawn Creek Winery, Wisconsin Dells 3619 13th Ave., Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

media release: As Easterseals Wisconsin celebrates our centennial year, we invite you to join us for an afternoon of wine, live music, and community! Enjoy a glass of wine, a warm oversized pretzel, and live music by WheelHouse at the beautiful Fawn Creek Winery in Wisconsin Dells. This is more than just a party, it’s a celebration of 100 years of supporting individuals with disabilities in Wisconsin!

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Fawn Creek Winery, Wisconsin Dells 3619 13th Ave., Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
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Music
608-253-4400
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