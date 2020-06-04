× Expand J. Miner Photography WheelHouse

press release: Concerts on the Rooftop. Gates 5:30 pm, trivia 6 pm. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and bluegrass band hailing from Madison. As a full-time working band they perform over 220 shows each year and have garnered attention from national labels. Featuring three and four part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, and driving rhythm of the upright bass, WheelHouse brings an energy and attitude unique to themselves.