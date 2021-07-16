press release: Cheesy stuff. A red, white, and blue salute. “Game On” with Main-opoly. And that’s just intermission. Main Street Monroe is back with a top-notch lineup of talent for the 2021 Concerts on the Square Summer Block Party series starting on July 16.

Friday, July 16: Wheelhouse kicks things off with an energy and attitude unique to themselves. Nationally touring Americana and bluegrass band hailing from Madison, with five records released and a thousand shows performed in the past six years. Wheelhouse features three and four part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads and driving rhythm of the upright bass. Wait ‘til you hear their cover of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb. Bring your chairs and blankets, and get ready for Frank Busch and friends to kick things off at 6:30 PM.

Main Street Monroe’s Concert series is generously underwritten by Colony Brands. A variety of food booths will be available. All shows feature the new larger Main Street Beer Garden and second beer station, plus extended serving hours. Intermission entertainment and other activities are again funded through the John and Katie Baumann Inspiration Project.

For the latest updates follow Main Street Monroe, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram, and for more information about the series or Main Street Monroe, visit MainStreetMonroe.org.