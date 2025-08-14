media release: Join us at the San Damiano Biergarten as we raise a glass to 10 years of 98.7 WVMO - The Voice of Monona! For the past decade, WVMO has been the hub of our community wheel, connecting neighbors through music, stories, and local voices. What better way to celebrate than with WheelHouse, a nationally touring Americana and bluegrass powerhouse known for its high-energy performances, rich harmonies, and driving rhythms?

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Monona, this is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of community, connection, and the music that brings us together. Enjoy a lively night of great company, an eclectic mix of food truck fare, a classic brat fry, and local vibes that make Monona feel like home.

Stop by the 98.7FM swag tent, where WVMO will be broadcasting live, and grab your exclusive 10th-anniversary souvenirs.

Let’s make this a night to remember—because just like San Damiano, WVMO, and WheelHouse, great things happen when the right people come together.