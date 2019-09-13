press release: bb7 is turning 75 – so we’re celebrating with a Wheels Show! All wheels welcome – cars, bikes, motorcycles. We will be fundraising for the American Family Children’s Hospital through a raffle at the event.

4-7pm, September 13, bb7’s parking lot – 5407 Fen Oak Drive, Madison, WI 53718

bb7 is a comprehensive design and product development firm with a rich history in innovation and testing. The "b"s in bb7 come from Bjorksten Labs (founded in 1944) and BIT 7 (founded in 1992), which merged in 2000 to form bb7.

Since then we've united pioneering research with excellence in engineering and design, testing and product commercialization.