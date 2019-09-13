Wheels Show

to Google Calendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 iCalendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00

press release: bb7 is turning 75 – so we’re celebrating with a Wheels Show! All wheels welcome – cars, bikes, motorcycles. We will be fundraising for the American Family Children’s Hospital through a raffle at the event.

4-7pm, September 13, bb7’s parking lot – 5407 Fen Oak Drive, Madison, WI 53718

bb7 is a comprehensive design and product development firm with a rich history in innovation and testing. The "b"s in bb7 come from Bjorksten Labs (founded in 1944) and BIT 7 (founded in 1992), which merged in 2000 to form bb7.

Since then we've united pioneering research with excellence in engineering and design, testing and product commercialization.

Info

Fundraisers, Special Events
608-224-0377
to Google Calendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 iCalendar - Wheels Show - 2019-09-13 16:00:00