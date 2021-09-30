ONLINE: When Gene Therapy Meets Reality

press release: Virtual Saving Sight Session: When Gene Therapy Meets Reality

Thursday, September 30, 6pm

Hosted by Melanie Schmitt, MD, assistant professor // pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus

Saving Sight Sessions are community events featuring leading research from the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. Please join us online for this exciting discussion.

The event is free but registration is required.

Melanie Schmitt, MD

John W. and Helen Doolittle Professor, pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus specialist, director of the pediatric inherited retinal degeneration clinic, co-director of the ocular genetics program

Dr. Melanie Schmitt is a respected pediatric ophthalmologist and adult strabismus specialist. Her research focuses on inherited retinal degenerations. In this engaging session, Dr. Schmitt will present on gene therapy that is available for a rare genetic eye disorder, Leber congenital amaurosis.

Dr. Schmitt earned her medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She completed her internship year and ophthalmology residency at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, followed by a pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus fellowship at Cole Eye Institute in Cleveland, Ohio. She joined the DOVS faculty in 2014.