When Marnie Was There
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Japan | 103 minutes | PG | DCP | Dir. James Simone, Hiromasa Yonebayashi
Friday, September 13-Saturday, September 14 | 11:00pm
A 12-year-old girl is sent to the country for health reasons, where she meets an unlikely friend in the form of Marnie, a young girl with long, flowing blonde hair. As the friendship unravels it is possible that Marnie has closer ties to the protagonist than we might expect.
