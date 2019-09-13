When Marnie Was There

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Japan | 103 minutes | PG | DCP | Dir. James Simone, Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Friday, September 13-Saturday, September 14 | 11:00pm

A 12-year-old girl is sent to the country for health reasons, where she meets an unlikely friend in the form of Marnie, a young girl with long, flowing blonde hair. As the friendship unravels it is possible that Marnie has closer ties to the protagonist than we might expect.

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
