When Music Speaks and Moves

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music DEIB Festival event. Free.

media release: Collaboration with dance and music departments.

Dance students will create/choreograph works by underrepresented composers, living composers or systematically and historically marginalized composers.

Multi-disciplinary performance will be provided.

Info

Music, Theater & Dance
608-263-5615
