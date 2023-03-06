When Music Speaks and Moves
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music DEIB Festival event. Free.
media release: Collaboration with dance and music departments.
Dance students will create/choreograph works by underrepresented composers, living composers or systematically and historically marginalized composers.
Multi-disciplinary performance will be provided.
