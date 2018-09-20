When Nationalism Meets Soviet Modernization: The "Liquidation" of the Nomads in the South Caucasus, 1921-1936
Stephan Rindlisbacher, Associate Researcher, Department of History, University of Bern
Ideal modern nation states have clearly defined borders and a sedentary population. People without a defined domicile who regularly cross national borders easily put such order into jeopardy. In this talk, Rindlisbacher will explore the problem of transhumance in the Soviet South Caucasus in the 1920s and beginning of the 1930s.
