When Nationalism Meets Soviet Modernization: The "Liquidation" of the Nomads in the South Caucasus, 1921-1936

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: 4:00 pm, (refreshments served beginning at 3:45), 206 Ingraham Hall

Stephan Rindlisbacher, Associate Researcher, Department of History, University of Bern

Ideal modern nation states have clearly defined borders and a sedentary population. People without a defined domicile who regularly cross national borders easily put such order into jeopardy. In this talk, Rindlisbacher will explore the problem of transhumance in the Soviet South Caucasus in the 1920s and beginning of the 1930s.

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
