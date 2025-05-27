When Orwell Goes to War: Jim Carrier on Nuclear Weapons

media release: The U.S. has launched a 30-year, $1.7 trillion program to completely replace and upgrade its nuclear defense system, the so-called “triad” of land, air and sea weapons. This project has received very little news coverage, but it will involve new nuclear warheads and bombs, and new missiles, airplanes and submarines to deliver them.

In this online Zoom presentation, “When Orwell Goes to War,” Jim Carrier will describe the history of its launch under President Obama—ironically after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and calling for an end to nuclear weapons. Carrier has titled this presentation as such because the language used to describe it, chiefly the word “deterrence,” masks the effort to maintain U.S. nuclear dominance that has lasted 80 years.

Carrier has traveled throughout the U.S. nuclear complex and will be speaking just three days after returning from Nagasaki where he will be interviewing Hibakusha (bomb-affected people).

_____

Jim Carrier, an internationally known journalist and commentator, has written twelve books and many articles on various subjects related to peace, justice and care of the earth. The subject of two of his books is nuclear weapons. His comments and critiques of nuclear weapons are based on research and focus on both the terror and cost of these weapons, particularly the 1.7 trillion dollar plan to replace our present nuclear arsenal with new, more modern weapons.

This Zoom presentation is free but registration is required.