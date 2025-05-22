media release: The Progressive magazine and Wisconsin Humanities present a special public screening of

When Rubber Hit the Road

a new film by Fireside Productions in honor of the film's premiere on PBS Wisconsin on May 20.

This special public screening will feature introductory remarks by journalists Norman Stockwell and John Nichols, Tony Sansalone of Wisconsin Humanities, plus filmmakers B.J. Hollars and Steve Dayton.

This new documentary tells the story of the departure of the Uniroyal Tire plant from Eau Claire, Wisconsin and a Midwestern city’s attempt to reinvent itself in the wake of America’s manufacturing decline.

One Show Only - THURSDAY MAY 22 AT 7;00 P.M. at the Barrymore Theatre - 2090 Atwood Avenue - Madison, WI 53703

Admission $5.00 at the door