Preview for "The 1919 Project"

Presented by Mobilize the Poets in Partnership with Four Seasons Theatre

Tuesday, May 7 at The Bur Oak (2262 Winnebago St, Madison) Doors open at 6 pm. Program starts around 7 pm.

Free Event.

Join us on Tuesday, May 7 for a special preview of “When the Darkness Comes: 1919 and the Search for Peace” where we gather friends, fans, and supporters for a sneak peek. RSVP required as seating is limited.

About the Project

In 2018, Ken Fitzsimmons, Jason Fassl, and Sarah Marty partnered with John Wedge and Sean Michael Dargan to produce a “rock and roll history show,” The Greatest War: World War I, Wisconsin, and Why It Still Matters. An electric, sold out show at The Barrymore led to a remount at the Wisconsin Union Theater in 2019 and a partnership with PBS Wisconsin who livestreamed and archived the show.

Fitzsimmons, Fassl, and Marty have reunited for the next installment -- a project about the year 1919, which is being developed for a Madison premiere in Fall 2025, followed by a tour across the state.

About Mobilize the Poets

Moblize the Poets is a cross-discipline group of artists and arts organizations that produce and perform "rock and roll history shows" dedicated to building a connection between audiences and everyday people of the past.

About Four Seasons Theatre

Celebrating 20 years of storytelling through music and theater, Four Seasons Theatre showcases local talent onstage and backstage in venues across Madison and produces 20+ outreach performances in libraries, senior centers, and schools each year.