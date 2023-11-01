When the Dragon Met the Butterfly

media release: Six foot robots, rotating gigantic bugs, and pristine oil landscapes. Join us on a journey through the enchanting dichotomy of "When the Dragonfly Met the Butterfly."

Featured Artists: Edu Newbon, Rod Dubbs, Chooch, Gus Bradt, Andrew Lehouiller, PS Nelson, Alais Fortier-Meyer, Cala Cullars, Brooke Leland, Raisa Torres

reception 5-8pm, 11/1/23, The 11th Niche. Exhibit continues through Dec. 8.

https://facebook.com/events/s/ when-the-dragonfly-met-the- but/7385357844824760/