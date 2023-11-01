When the Dragon Met the Butterfly

to

Buy Tickets

The 11th Niche, Lake Mills 112 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

media release: Six foot robots, rotating gigantic bugs, and pristine oil landscapes. Join us on a journey through the enchanting dichotomy of "When the Dragonfly Met the Butterfly."

Featured Artists: Edu Newbon, Rod Dubbs, Chooch, Gus Bradt, Andrew Lehouiller, PS Nelson, Alais Fortier-Meyer, Cala Cullars, Brooke Leland, Raisa Torres

reception 5-8pm, 11/1/23, The 11th Niche. Exhibit continues through Dec. 8.

https://facebook.com/events/s/when-the-dragonfly-met-the-but/7385357844824760/

Info

The 11th Niche, Lake Mills 112 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
Art Exhibits & Events
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - When the Dragon Met the Butterfly - 2023-11-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - When the Dragon Met the Butterfly - 2023-11-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - When the Dragon Met the Butterfly - 2023-11-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - When the Dragon Met the Butterfly - 2023-11-01 00:00:00 ical