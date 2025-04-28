When the Earth Moves: 55 Years of Earth Day

media release: Celebrate the 55th anniversary of Earth Day with Tia Nelson, conservationist, international environmental leader, advocate for climate change action, and daughter of Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson. Tia will discuss the history and ongoing importance of the Earth Day movement and show the timely short film When the Earth Moves, which tells the authentic story and original vision of Earth Day as a bipartisan and socially just environmental movement, highlighting the need for people across generations and on both sides of the political aisle to play an active role in helping build a brighter future. Please join us to be a part of an inspiring conversation.

Tia Nelson is internationally recognized as a tireless champion for conservation, environmental stewardship and climate change solutions. She spent 17 years with The Nature Conservancy, working on tropical forest conservation initiatives in Latin America, and later as the first director of the Global Climate Change Initiative. For this work, she received the EPA’s Climate Protection Award in 2000. Tia returned home to Wisconsin in 2004 to serve as Executive Secretary to the Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, where she led a lands initiative to improve timber management practices and conserve unique natural areas in Wisconsin. During that time Governor Jim Doyle appointed her co‐chair of Wisconsin’s Task Force on Global Warming. She subsequently worked as Managing Director for Climate Change at the Outrider Foundation. She currently serves on ecoAmerica’s Board of Directors, does public speaking and consulting.

This event is free with a recommended cash donation of $10 at the door.