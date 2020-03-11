press release: A celebrated vocalist with the Stan Kenton, Gene Krupa, and Woody Herman orchestras, jazz singer Anita O'Day experienced both "high times and hard times." Onstage, O'Day was a revolutionary artist, refusing the limits of the standard "girl singer" and forging her own unique path. Offstage, though, she struggled with addiction. Madison favorite Sarah Streich and the FST Jazz Trio will share O'Day's tumultuous story and memorable music from her celebrated Verve recordings from the 1950s.

SCHEDULE 7:00 pm We recommend arriving early so you've got plenty of time to share a cocktail with friends and secure your seats. 7:15 pm Jazz by the FST Trio 7:30 pm Show Starts (75 minutes, no intermission) 8:45 pm Break 9:00 pm Jazz Set featuring the FST Trio

We're excited to present "When the Music Stops: The Anita O'Day Story" at Café Coda, an intimate 100-seat jazz club in Madison. With a full service bar and variety of seating options, the venue is the perfect place to share the story of a jazz legend.

SEATING VIP Tickets ($35) guarantee seating in the front section of the venue (cabaret tables and chairs and seating on the sides). General Admission Tickets ($25) are first come, first served in the back half of the venue (seating at the bar, booths near the bar, and standing room only). https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4458170

Cafe Coda is located at 1224 Williamson Street. While street parking is available in the neighborhood, we recommend ride sharing.

Sarah C. Streich (Anita O'Day) is thrilled to be joining Four Seasons again after playing Thomas Jefferson in 1776 this past June. She also appeared as part of the Sondheim Confessional Cabaret in February, here in the Play Circle. Other FST credits include two runs of The Spitfire Grill, once as Percy and once as Effy, Lois Lane in Kiss Me, Kate, and Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. In addition to performing, she works as a child-care provider. Much love to her husband and three children.

Ben Ferris - Bassist and Educator Ben Ferris leads a number of groups, including the Ben Ferris Octet and Quintet, which released their all-original debut album, “Home” in 2016. As a sideman, he plays and composes for Mr Chair, a contemporary-classical chamber ensemble, Nuggernaut, The Jon Hoel Trio, Gabe Burdulis and many others. Ben teaches K-5 general music and strings in Monona, private bass students, and directs the Madison Suzuki Ensemble. Upcoming shows online at www.bferrisbass.com.

Michael Koszewski is an experienced musician from Madison with a diverse background in percussive arts. As a chamber musician he has performed and held masterclasses throughout the midwest and east coast and was recently a featured guest percussionist with Oakwood Chamber Players for their 2016/17 season. He is an versatile drum kit player and pit orchestra musician, regularly performing with Four Seasons Theatre and Capital City Theater, as well as experimental jazz/rock combo Lovely Socialite and the Ben Ferris Jazz Octet.

Playwright & Production Team: Erica Berman (Playwright) Erica’s plays have been given professional readings as part of the Wisconsin Wrights Festival (Forward Theater) and Montgomery Davis Play Development Series (Milwaukee Chamber Theater). She was awarded residency to the 2018 National Winter Playwrights Retreat. Erica’s play No Wake was recently recorded for HBMG Foundation’s upcoming podcast The American Playbook. Thanks to the Four Seasons family for this incredible opportunity and to her wonderful husband Henry and family for their support.

Jen Plants (Director and Dramaturg) Director of last fall’s The Spitfire Grill for Four Seasons Theatre, Jen teaches playwriting, performance studies, and community-based theatre-making at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Other Madison directing credits include adaptation and direction of The Dragon by Evgenii Shvarts (UW-Madison Theatre for Youth) and the world premiere opera The Queen of the Night (Fresco Opera Theatre). A member of Actors’ Equity, Jen holds an MFA from the Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.