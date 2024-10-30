When We Vote We Win

media release: Join Vice President Kamala Harris, Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner for a Get Out the Vote concert + rally on campus at UW-Madison. Exact address to be announced.

This RSVP is required for the event, but does not guarantee admission.

This invitation is unique to you and is non-transferable, however, if you would like to bring a partner, child, etc. please fill out your form completely, then have them fill it out separately - everyone RSVP'ing must fill out this form.

Pending capacity restrictions and approval, instructions for attendance with additional event information will be distributed via email between approximately 12-24 hours before the event.

If you have filled out this form once, you do not need to fill it out again. Thank you!