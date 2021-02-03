ONLINE: When Work Doesn’t Work: Grappling with Vocation and the “Good Life”

press release: Upper House and the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development are partnering on a live-stream interview with anthropologist and author, Christine Jeske. Jeske will share insights about work and the meaning of the “good life” gleaned from people dealing with extreme unemployment and racism—featured in her 2020 book, “The Laziness Myth: Narratives of Work and the Good Life in South Africa.”

Info

Lectures & Seminars
608-237-2929
