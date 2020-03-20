When You’re Falling

Google Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Lyn Pilch, the choreographer of popular Bartell musicals including CabaretRock of AgesRocky HorrorBare, and Xanadu invites you to an original show of modern dance and monologues. Featuring original music by SeaSaw, PJ Morton, Sepia Music, Brik.Liam and Meghan Rose. 

When You’re Falling will be performed on the Drury Stage

Approximate Run-Time: TBD

Seating: General Admission

Tickets: General $20

Fri, Mar 20 - 8:00pm

Sat, Mar 21 - 2:00pm

Sat, Mar 21 - 8:00pm

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-20 20:00:00 Google Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 14:00:00 iCalendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 14:00:00 Google Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - When You’re Falling - 2020-03-21 20:00:00