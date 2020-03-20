When You’re Falling
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Lyn Pilch, the choreographer of popular Bartell musicals including Cabaret, Rock of Ages, Rocky Horror, Bare, and Xanadu invites you to an original show of modern dance and monologues. Featuring original music by SeaSaw, PJ Morton, Sepia Music, Brik.Liam and Meghan Rose.
When You’re Falling will be performed on the Drury Stage
Approximate Run-Time: TBD
Seating: General Admission
Tickets: General $20
Fri, Mar 20 - 8:00pm
Sat, Mar 21 - 2:00pm
Sat, Mar 21 - 8:00pm
