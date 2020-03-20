press release: Lyn Pilch, the choreographer of popular Bartell musicals including Cabaret, Rock of Ages, Rocky Horror, Bare, and Xanadu invites you to an original show of modern dance and monologues. Featuring original music by SeaSaw, PJ Morton, Sepia Music, Brik.Liam and Meghan Rose.

When You’re Falling will be performed on the Drury Stage

Approximate Run-Time: TBD

Seating: General Admission

Tickets: General $20

Fri, Mar 20 - 8:00pm

Sat, Mar 21 - 2:00pm

Sat, Mar 21 - 8:00pm