× Expand Steve Noll Rehearsal for the Madison Performance Collective / OUT!Cast Theatre production "When You're Falling." Rehearsal for the Madison Performance Collective / OUT!Cast Theatre production "When You're Falling."

media release: Conceived and choreographed by Lyn Pilch (Bartell Theatre productions include Xanadu, Rock of Ages, The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret, and more), this 90-minute original performance blends modern dance, music, words, and movement into a showcase of local dancers and artists (featuring local musicians SeeSaw and b.r.k).

Lyn is the owner of Dance Fabulous and has been teaching a variety of dance classes for 20 years. She is also an award-winning choreographer of musicals and dance shows.

Cash bar available. Street and ramp parking. This event is being held in the new Starlight Theatre in the MyArts performance space (1055 E. Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703).

A Madison Performance Collective / OUT!Cast Theatre production for Dance Fabulous

All tickets are $25 and are general admission.

Friday, April 14: 8pm

Saturday, April 15: 2pm

Saturday, April 15: 8pm

Sunday, April 16, 2pm