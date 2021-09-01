Where Are Wisconsin’s Fair Maps?

media release: Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, to examine the path to fair voting districts for all of Wisconsin.

Doug Poland, of Law Forward will present a brief description of legislation for the nonpartisan redistricting process, an analysis of current legal maneuvers and projections of future legal maneuvers regarding gerrymandering, and highlight what Wisconsin citizens can do to support fair maps. Blanchardville resident Kriss Marion, homestead farmer, and county supervisor in southwestern Wisconsin, will bring the audience up to speed on how gerrymandering is adversely affecting farmers in rural areas, and Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit, nonpartisan watchdog organization that tracks and exposes money in politics in Wisconsin, will address the financial effects of gerrymandering on Wisconsin citizens as a whole. Joy Cardin, League member and former Wisconsin Public Radio host, will moderate this event.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is necessary. You can register here.

(608) 232-9447 office@lwvdanecounty.org