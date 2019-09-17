Where did the Pompeians Go? Searching for Refugees of the Eruption of Vesuvius, AD 79
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This lecture, and the project it is based on, attempt to answer two major questions. First, can we find any survivors of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79? Second, if so, what does the pattern of resettlement tell us about social networks and the role of Roman government in the aftermath of the eruption?
Speaker: Prof. Steven L. Tuck (Miami University)
