Where do we go when we make? reception

media release: Where do we go when we make?

Ruth Davis Design Gallery, April 22, 2026 - May 10, 2026

reception April 23, 2026 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm; register here.

Where do we go when we make? exhibits collections by 15 graduating artists and designers at the culmination of their undergraduate work. This exhibition explores the liminal third space that makers enter when they move between the material and immaterial dimensions of creation: a space where time begins to soften, memories surface, and identities form. Collections feature various techniques – apparel design, weaving, papermaking, and more – and investigate themes of storytelling, identity, and memory.

Where do we go when we make? is curated by Textiles and Fashion Design students with support from Zj Pan and the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture. This exhibition and its related programs are made possible by the Anonymous Fund and the Department of Design Studies. Where do we go when we make? is on view from April 22nd until May 10th in the Ruth Davis Design Gallery on the first floor of Nancy Nicholas Hall.