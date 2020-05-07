Where Does the Water Come From?

press release: Spring into the hydrogeology of the park as we explore the origins of the Driftless area and answer the question, “Where does water come from?” Led by state geologist Ken Bradbury.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.

Donald County Park, 1945 WI-92 Trunk, Mount Horeb, WI 53572