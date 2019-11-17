Where Healing Resides: Jewish Spiritual Insights and Care for Times of Loss, Illness, Crisis or Grieving

press release: Sunday November 17, 11AM - 1PM, Madison (near west side address will be sent to registrants)

Rabbi Weiss's work focuses on the power of Jewish wisdom and traditions for those facing moments of spiritual need. As a chaplain, educator, author, he addresses the spiritual questions that often arise when people are faced with grief, illness, change or loss (which he points out will eventually be all of us). He trains laypeople and professionals around the US to support Jewish folks who are facing some of life's biggest transitions. He also serves on the board of several national Jewish organizations including the Central Conference of American Rabbis; has edited two volumes of meditations, poetry, and prayers for healing and grief; and co-hosts a Bay Area television show on interfaith issues.

Whether you are an individual facing illness or loss, a professional who works with those undergoing life challenges, or simply someone seeking Jewish spiritual insight and growth, you are sure to be comforted and inspired by Rabbi Weiss's warmth and wisdom.

$12 donation requested. Includes a full vegetarian brunch and a copy of Rabbi Weiss's book Where Healing Resides from CCAR press. All are welcome: please contact Jewish Social Services at 608-442-4060 for information about accommodations and rides.