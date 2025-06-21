Where is Ron Johnson?

media release: Join the Fighting Oligarchy Coalition for a town hall meeting with or without Senator Ron Johnson.

AsJohnson works to decimate Medicaid, SNAP benefits, and education funding, he continues to avoid his constituents. Local labor unions have invited Sen. Johnson to a town hall tomorrow and have not received a reply. In his place, Rep. Mark Pocan will speak and answer questions about the budget reconciliation bill. Constituents will also have the opportunity to speak directly to Senator Johnson about how these cuts and his policies will affect them.

The town hall is at 4 PM in the Landmark Auditorium at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison WI.