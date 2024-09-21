media release: International Peace Day Film Viewing at the Meetinghouse or online

September 21, 2024, 7:00 pm, Madison Friends (Quakers) Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Court.

The screening will be preceded by a social gathering starting at 6:30 and a discussion session will follow the film. No registration necessary if you come in person.

If you wish to view the film privately or host the film in your own community on September 21, go to https://kinema.com/events/where-olive-trees-weep-hjpxh and click the “Get Tickets” button to the left to view the film. ALL TICKETS ARE FREE. You will receive a confirmation email along with a reminder 30 minutes prior to the event time with a unique link to join the screening.

Sponsored by the Interfaith Peace Working Group and Madison Meeting’s Peace Subcommittee