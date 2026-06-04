7:30 pm on 9/17-18, 2 and 7:30 pm on 9/19 and 2 pm, 9/20.

media release: Forget the GPS. Inspired by the real-life collections of the Hand Drawn Map Association, "Where We Are" is a vibrant, world-premiere musical about the magnificent mess of the in-between. Meet an off-beat cast of characters navigating the strange, funny and tender ways we get lost, change course and ultimately find each other.

This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.