Where We Are

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Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm on 9/17-18, 2 and 7:30 pm on 9/19 and 2 pm, 9/20.

media release: Forget the GPS. Inspired by the real-life collections of the Hand Drawn Map Association, "Where We Are" is a vibrant, world-premiere musical about the magnificent mess of the in-between. Meet an off-beat cast of characters navigating the strange, funny and tender ways we get lost, change course and ultimately find each other.

This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.

Info

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-571-4214
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