media release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 6:30-8 p.m., Online via Zoom

It’s no secret: Dane County is growing. But the housing supply isn't keeping pace, causing a shortage that can negatively impact the health, financial stability, and well-being of historically marginalized communities.

To address these gaps, local organizations are empowering residents through collaboration and connection. Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Thursday, May 11, for our virtual public issues forum Where We Live: Equitable and Sustainable Neighborhoods. Panelists include:

Alexis London , executive director, Bayview Foundation

, executive director, Bayview Foundation Robert Pierce , executive director, Neighborhood Food Solutions

, executive director, Neighborhood Food Solutions Yesianne Ramírez-Madera , supervisor, Meadowridge Library

, supervisor, Meadowridge Library Valerie Renk , CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County Moderator: Jeannine Ramsey, LWVDC member

LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public but registration is required to participate via Zoom.

More information about forums, including a link to register, can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.