WhereIsEveryone
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: WhereIsEveryone presents a casual meetup featuring guest, Benjamin Crist talking about the history of programmable logic. Ben will also discuss the details of a particular lattice CPLD (Complex Programmable Logic Device) and how to reverse engineer it as well as some of the technical challenges involved in that process. Ben will also program the CPLD to show it working live for us.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business, Special Interests