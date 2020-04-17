Where's Poppa?

press release: USA | 1970 | 35mm | 87 min.

Director: Carl Reiner

Cast: George Segal, Ruth Gordon, Ron Leibman

Segal plays a NYC lawyer whose senile, yet domineering mother (a hilarious Gordon) has all but ruined his life. When he falls in love with his mother’s nurse (Trish Van Devere) the time has come to make some life changes. Reiner’s film displays an unfailing commitment to truly tasteless humor, and special mention must be made of the uniformly superb ensemble cast, in particular the late Leibman, who, as Segal’s brother, spends much of the movie in and out of a gorilla suit.