Whey Jennings, Mason Meyer Band

× Expand Jonathan Galletti Whey Jennings leaning on a board fence. Whey Jennings

media release: Whey Jennings comes back to Main Street Music on July 25, 2025! Get your tickets online now for $15 or for $20 day of show.

The Mason Meyer Band will hit the stage from 7pm until 8pm & Whey Jennings will follow from 8:30pm until 10pm!

“2025 is off to a great start as I continue to make my way around our great nation, singing my songs,” said Jennings. “I absolutely love meeting all my fans everywhere I go, so make sure you all come on out and see us on the road!”

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music’s most iconic family names, first emerging in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings tribe. With large boots to fill, the young Nashville recording artist and singer-songwriter for Dirt Rock Empire, with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70’s, even with his own songs.

Jennings has three studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020’s Gypsy Soul, 2022’s If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’, and 2023’s Just Before The Dawn. In the summer of 2024, Whey released his critically acclaimed, highly anticipated first full length album, Jekyll & Hyde. The album premiered at #10 on Apple iTunes Top 40 Country Albums Chart, and #7 on iTopChart’s Top Country Music Album Chart. Jekyll & Hyde has been hailed by Fox News, Billboard, People Magazine, Forbes, Cowboys & Indians, Men’s Journal, Rodeo Life Magazine and recognized as one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 by SavingCountryMusic.com.

Many of Whey’s songs reveal real-life stories of how he has come to terms with and recovered from his checkered past of too much partying, led by a drug-fueled lifestyle. Songs about struggles, addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith in God, family and his friends. Whey is forging his craft of straightforward songwriting and storytelling, while remaining a little rough around the edges. His unpolished grit and honest demeanor defines his sound, mixed with musical roots that run as deep as his famous Jennings family name would imply.