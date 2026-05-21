IMDB: In Bodeen, Texas, an indie-rock-loving misfit (Elliot Page) finds a way of dealing with small-town misery after discovering a roller derby league in nearby Austin. PG-13, 2009.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

All Films FREE at the Memorial Union Terrace Every Monday Night!