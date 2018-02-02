press release:

WHIPLASH

USA | 2014 | DCP | 107 min.

Director: Damien Chazelle; Cast: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Paul Reiser

A talented, ambitious first year conservatory jazz drumming student (Teller) is taken under the wing of a dictatorial master instructor (Simmons) in this audacious high-wire act of filmmaking. Building off of Chazelle’s short of the same name, Whiplash is an extended drum solo of a movie that employs a virtuosic performance from Simmons and razor sharp editing to grab the viewer’s attention. As the tense story progresses and threatens to go off the rails, Chazelle reins everything back in for the stops-on-a-dime finale, offering up the perfect marriage of form and content.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

