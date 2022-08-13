Whippets (tape release), dR.EW, C. Halle
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: No Coast Presents!
WHIPPETS
https://whippetsband.bandcamp.com
Tour Kickoff Show and Tape Release! Angular Post-Punk from Madison! Jesus Lizard meets Jay Reatard with slight shoegaze elements.
dR.EW
https://www.facebook.com/SUPERdREWtoo
Oddball Sheboygan Pop Punk! Members of Jetty Boys, Sugar Stems, The Leg Hounds! Ramones meets Devo with hooky earworm weirdo riffs.
ZIPPER!
https://templeofzipper.bandcamp.com
Nostalgic Metal Sludge from Madison's new school! Witchfinder General meets Windhand.
C. Halle
https://challe.bandcamp.com/releases
Lo-Fi Indie Pop with Slacker Garage Nods! Guided by Voices meets Heatmiser meets Skip Spence.
FREE but donations for the bands are encouraged and appreciated!