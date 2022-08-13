Whippets (tape release), dR.EW, C. Halle

media release: No Coast Presents!

WHIPPETS

https://whippetsband.bandcamp.com

Tour Kickoff Show and Tape Release! Angular Post-Punk from Madison! Jesus Lizard meets Jay Reatard with slight shoegaze elements.

dR.EW

https://drewtoo.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/SUPERdREWtoo

Oddball Sheboygan Pop Punk! Members of Jetty Boys, Sugar Stems, The Leg Hounds! Ramones meets Devo with hooky earworm weirdo riffs.

ZIPPER!

https://templeofzipper.bandcamp.com

Nostalgic Metal Sludge from Madison's new school! Witchfinder General meets Windhand.

C. Halle

https://challe.bandcamp.com/releases

Lo-Fi Indie Pop with Slacker Garage Nods! Guided by Voices meets Heatmiser meets Skip Spence.

FREE but donations for the bands are encouraged and appreciated!