Whipporwill Hike

media release: SATURDAY, JUNE 25 @ 7:30-9:30 PM

Whippoorwill Hike for Kids @ Ferry Bluff State Natural Area in Sauk County, E9974 State Rd 60, Sauk City, WI 53583

Kids and families learn about the beautiful whippoorwill and listen for its evening song. We'll also learn about state natural areas and their importance in Wisconsin. We will hike up a bluff for about 15 minutes to get to this scenic spot and enjoy a snack. This event is for students 10 years of age and older. Please contact Diane Schwartz at getkidsoutside@gmail.com for more information. 608-358-8314. RSVP is required.