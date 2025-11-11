× Expand courtesy The Whiskey Farm Seven-piece band The Whiskey Farm in front of a floral mural The Whiskey Farm

media release: The Whiskey Farm is an Americana and folk rock band from Madison, Wisconsin. Formed in 2010, the band released their first record, Middle of America, in 2011 and in 2012 won the Madison Area Music Award (MAMA) for Best Americana/Folk song for the lead track, “If I Were You.” The Onion A.V. Club described The Whiskey Farm as “straddling the line between bluegrass and folk, blending technical wows with accessible songwriting for very pop-minded Americana.” The Americana Gazette wrote that they have “great tunes, killer hooks, and fantastic harmonies,” and The Isthmus called them “a big boost for the little music scene thriving here in the middle of America.” The band features multi-instrumentalists and layered harmonies in lyric-driven songs. In 2013, The Whiskey Farm released their second full-length album, From the Still, and won the MAMA for Best Ensemble Vocals. They have shared the stage with Americana favorites such as Phox, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Pert Near Sandstone, and Shooter Jennings. Their third record, Book of Matches (2015) was described by Local Sounds as “another fine recording that exemplifies the Midwestern ethos.” After that, The Whiskey Farm turned to social activism with their protest record, Songs of Resistance (2017). Since that time, they have partnered with a number of organizations to create unique songs, videos, and events in support of prosocial causes. Their work has benefited the ACLU, Refugees International, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the MCW Cancer Center. The Music for Good series is ongoing. When COVID hit, the band returned to the studio once more and produced Over These Green Hills, their fifth studio release. This record, and the shows that followed the return of live music, earned them the MAMA for Best Folk Performer and Best Folk/Americana Song.