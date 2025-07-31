The Whiskey Farm

Fireman's Park, DeForest Corner of DeForest Street and S. Durkee Street, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532

media release: DeForest Parks and Recreation encourages the community to come out and enjoy a night of live family friendly entertainment at Fireman's Park. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and relax as we kick off the weekend!

