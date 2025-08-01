× Expand courtesy The Whiskey Farm Seven-piece band The Whiskey Farm in front of a floral mural The Whiskey Farm

media release: Kick off your weekend with a fun, lively and FREE community gathering at First Friday Music by the Water! This monthly event brings together neighbors, families, and friends for an evening of great music, delicious food, and good vibes right by the water’s edge.

Schedule:

5-8 pm Food Carts

5-6 pm Kids Music Coordinated by Monroe Street Art Center

5-7 pm Kids Activities Coordinated by Monroe Street Art Center

6-8 PM Feature Band: The Whiskey Farm