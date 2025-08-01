The Whiskey Farm

Wingra Boats 824 Knickerbocker St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Kick off your weekend with a fun, lively and FREE community gathering at First Friday Music by the Water! This monthly event brings together neighbors, families, and friends for an evening of great music, delicious food, and good vibes right by the water’s edge.

Schedule:

5-8 pm  Food Carts

5-6 pm Kids Music Coordinated by Monroe Street Art Center

5-7 pm Kids Activities Coordinated by Monroe Street Art Center

6-8 PM Feature Band: The Whiskey Farm

Info

Kids & Family
Music
608-233-5332
