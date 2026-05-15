The Whiskey Farm

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Rotary Park, Stoughton 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: Gazebo Musikk is a free summer outdoor music performance series held in Stoughton at Rotary Park next to the fire station. All shows are 6-7:30pm. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Bring your own beer or wine (no glass, please) and snacks. Food is available for purchase onsite. Full info at the Gazebo Musikk Facebook page.

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Rotary Park, Stoughton 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Music
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