The Whiskey Farm
Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy The Whiskey Farm
Seven-piece band The Whiskey Farm in front of a floral mural
The Whiskey Farm
media release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free.
