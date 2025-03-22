media release: Come join Feast of Crispian for an afternoon of one-of-a-kind stories told by American Service Veterans – a kind of community campfire story circle, with a little taste of Shakespeare thrown in for good measure.

Shared by veterans of six decades of American military conflict and peacetime service, Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot is a gathering of stories that centers on the kinds of surprising, wacky, touching, and absurdly funny moments and events that happen in the spaces before, between and beyond the combat zone and the complicated and triumphant journeys back from war to healing and civilian life.

Admission is free. Seating is limited to 40.