Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot: Stories Before, Between and Beyond the Combat Zone

media release: Shared by veterans of six decades of American military conflict and peacetime service, Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot is an afternoon of stories that center on the kinds of surprising, touching, and absurdly funny moments that happen in the spaces before, between and beyond the combat zone and the complicated and triumphant journeys back from war to healing and civilian life. Come join Feast of Crispian for an afternoon of one-of-a-kind stories told by several generations of American Service Veterans – a kind of community campfire story circle, with a little taste of Shakespeare thrown in for good measure. Meet in the Ed Center at the museum.

This event is free but registration is required. Register here.