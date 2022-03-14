press release: WHITE AUTHORS, BLACK CHARACTERS: WHO GETS TO WRITE ABOUT RACE?

William Faulkner and Flannery O’Connor were privileged white authors who lived and worked in the deep South during the Jim Crow era. Both incorporated black characters extensively in their works of fiction. Using a short story by each of these writers–”That Evening Sun” (Faulkner) and “Everything That Rises Must Converge” (O’Connor)--Gary Kriewald, retired professor of English, will demonstrate how reading these authors can provide unique perspectives on race, ones that are often neglected in contemporary discussions of that subject.*

*Attendees should know that the presentation will include quotations from these works that some may find offensive.

A part of the Goodman Center’s monthly “Humanities in Community” public lecture/discussion series.

For information go to: www.uproar21.us/next