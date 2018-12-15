White Bush Unicorn, Baby Bear
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: We hope you'll join us for this special edition of White Bush Unicorn Presents as we partner with the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin to raise money and awareness for a very important cause!
Baby Bear returns as your favorite host this month! And as always we'll have live music, drag & burlesque, artists, vendors, a raffle and a few more surprises sprinkled in.
All proceeds go to the ARCW!
