White Bush Unicorn, Baby Bear

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We hope you'll join us for this special edition of White Bush Unicorn Presents as we partner with the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin to raise money and awareness for a very important cause!

Baby Bear returns as your favorite host this month! And as always we'll have live music, drag & burlesque, artists, vendors, a raffle and a few more surprises sprinkled in.

All proceeds go to the ARCW!  

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
