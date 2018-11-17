White Bush Unicorn, Negative Example, Treejasons, Magic Conch

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: One night of gobble gobble musical madness awaits! Come on down, jam out, and bring your non perishable food items to help your neighbors in need this Holiday Season! Your entertainment for the evening......

Magic Conch: 9:00-9:45

Psychedelic rock and roll jam masters.

Treejasons: 10:00-10:30

Non-glam-gothic irreverent 2 piece acoustic glory.

Negative Example: 10:45-11:30

The Stones with Thelonious Monk sitting in?

White Bush Unicorn: 11:45-12:15

6 piece alt-indie-jazz-punk-rock bunch of weirdos.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
