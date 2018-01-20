White Bush Unicorn, Yung Beans, Meat Faucet, drag by Sylvia Nyx, Dixie Kuppe, Divine Trash, Nina, Pinta, Santa Maria

press release: The 3rd Saturday of the month is upon us once again! Baby Bear is your host as we collectively meander through another mind bending evening of performance art mysticism! Live music, live DJ, drag performances, live painters, vendors, and various other forms of madness await!

Doors at 7:30; DJ at 8:00; Music at 9:00

YOUR LINEUP LADIES AND GENTLEMEN:

Yung Beans: Hip-Hop from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ yungbeanie/

Meat Faucet: Irreverent chunky surf-punk. Heavy. Strange. Tall. Tremendously handsome!

https://www.facebook.com/ meatfaucet/

White Bush Unicorn: seven piece alt-indie-jazz-punk-rock-m ath-circus bunch of weirdos. Debuting never before heard material this month!

https://www.facebook.com/ WhiteBushUnicorn/

DRAG PERFORMANCES BY:

Sylvia Nyx https://www.facebook.com/ sylvia.nyx.9

Dixie Kuppe https://www.facebook.com/ dixie.kuppe

Divine Trash https://www.facebook.com/ DivineTrashOfficial/

Nina, Pinta, Santa Maria https://www.facebook.com/ NinaPintaSM/

VENDORS:

Malerie Lenz https://www.facebook.com/ malerielenzart/

Roma Rae https://www.romarae.com/

Ben's Dark Art https://www.facebook.com/ bensdarkart/

Kristine and Amanda Nelson